Lok Sabha 2024: Which National Political Camp Will BRS, YSRCP & TDP Go To?

If he wins AP again, Jagan is likely to step in only if the BJP is troubled electorally, a source said. “AP which has 25 Lok Sabha seats could be the BJP’s Hail Mary pass,” a YSRCP source said. There are reasons for Jagan Reddy to support the BJP over the Opposition front. One, Reddy wants to be close to the Centre to get support for welfare measures that he has floated in the state. Moreover, he is embroiled in cases and controversies over disproportionate assets, making him vulnerable to further exposure to probe by central agencies.

Jagan Reddy, in all probability, is likely to try and have his cake and eat it too by allowing his close confidants to be part of the Opposition camp even as he himself remains close to the BJP. Unless the Congress gains by huge numbers in 2024 elections, there is very less chance of Reddy joining the Opposition camp.

In short, neither the BRS nor the YSRCP will favour national politics over local equations that they have mind to come back to power. The TDP, however, can favour the side which can help it come back to power in AP.