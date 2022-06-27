'Party Workers on My Side,' Claims OPS, Slams EPS Camp for 'Violating By-Laws'
Panneerselvam hit out at the EPS camp for trying to push him out of the position of AIADMK coordinator.
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Coordinator (AIADMK) O Panneerselvam hit out at the rival Edappadi K Palaniswami camp, saying that that the party cadres are on his side. He also asserted that the meeting of the office bearers of the AIADMK on Monday, 27 June, that the party’s head office is in violation of the rules.
Party workers are on my side, OPS told reporters in Madurai on Sunday, days after the AIADMK leader staged a walkout at the party's general council meeting over the "single leadership" demand in favour of party joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).
Criticising the EPS camp for trying to push him out of the position of coordinator, Panneerselvam said on Sunday that the people of Tamil Nadu and party cadres would teach a fitting lesson and punish those who were behind the 'web of conspiracy,' and for being responsible for the current 'extraordinary situation' in the party.
Further, OPS asserted that the meeting of the office bearers of the AIADMK on Monday at the party’s head office is in violation of the party by-law. He said that he had not sanction permission for meet as the coordinator, so it is invalid.
“As the coordinator of the AIADMK, I did not give any approval to the above meeting. In such a case, the said meeting convened in violation of the rule is contrary to party law and rules. I would like to inform all the party workers that if any decision is taken at the above meeting convened outside the party legal framework it will not in any way restrict the party who are under the administration of the party coordinator and the party co-coordinator,” OPS said in a statement.
Amid the internal friction within the party, the General Council is scheduled to meet again on 11 July, when the matter of single leadership is expected to be passed.
