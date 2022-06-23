OPS Stages Walkout Amid Cheers for EPS During AIADMK Meet; No Resolution Passed

The general council meeting of the main Opposition party in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, ended in a stalemate with no resolutions passed on Thursday, 23 June, against the backdrop of a 'single leadership' demand favouring party joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

Party leader O Panneerselvam walked out of the meeting in Chennai amid demands for EPS to lead the AIADMK. R Vaithilingam, Manoj Pandian, and JCD Prabhakar also staged a walkout in support of OPS. It has been alleged that plastic bottles were hurled at OPS as he left the venue.

Meanwhile, all the 23 pre-approved resolutions were rejected at the meeting.

Senior AIADMK leader KP Munusamy said that the 23 resolutions, along with that of the single leadership, would be passed in the next meeting. "These will be discussed and adopted only when the unitary leadership is discussed in the next meeting," he stated.