OPS Stages Walkout Amid Cheers for EPS During AIADMK Meet; No Resolution Passed
Supporters of OPS and EPS engaged in rival sloganeering as the two leaders entered the meeting venue.
The general council meeting of the main Opposition party in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, ended in a stalemate with no resolutions passed on Thursday, 23 June, against the backdrop of a 'single leadership' demand favouring party joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).
Party leader O Panneerselvam walked out of the meeting in Chennai amid demands for EPS to lead the AIADMK. R Vaithilingam, Manoj Pandian, and JCD Prabhakar also staged a walkout in support of OPS. It has been alleged that plastic bottles were hurled at OPS as he left the venue.
Meanwhile, all the 23 pre-approved resolutions were rejected at the meeting.
Senior AIADMK leader KP Munusamy said that the 23 resolutions, along with that of the single leadership, would be passed in the next meeting. "These will be discussed and adopted only when the unitary leadership is discussed in the next meeting," he stated.
This comes in view of a court directive that restrained the party from initiating any decisive move over the single leadership issue in Thursday's meeting.
If the resolution on amending bylaws is passed, EPS could be elected as the party's general secretary. Currently, EPS is the joint coordinator of the party. While EPS has been vying for sole leadership of the party, OPS wants the status quo or dual leadership to remain.
The next general council meeting will be held on 11 July.
Sloganeering, Show of Support for EPS at General Council Meet
At the party's general council Meeting, Tamil Magan Hussain was elected as the AIADMK presidium chairman. He had hitherto been the interim presidium chairman.
When the meeting had begun, supporters of O Paneerselvam and EPS had engaged in rival sloganeering as the two leaders entered the premises of the wedding hall in Vanagaram near Chennai, where the meeting was held.
While OPS was the first to enter the venue with his supporters, EPS made his entry later. Party workers showered flowers and petals on EPS' vehicles to welcome him, and it took over an hour and a half for the leader to get to the venue.
A security blanket was also thrown over the suburban locality to ensure law and order.
Veterans including C Ponnaiyan, Dindigul Srinivasan, KA Sengottaiyan, and senior office-bearers like former minister D Jayakumar were at the venue to take part in the party's brainstorming meet, which had been called to look into the sole leader demand.
Court Hearings on Wednesday
An emergency hearing was called at Justice M Duraiswamy's house at 12:15 am on Thursday, following which the court ruled that no unannounced resolutions would be taken up at the meeting of the AIADMK general and executive councils. It has restrained the EPS camp from initiating any decisive move over the single leadership issue.
As many as 23 resolutions are set to be adopted. The venue of the meeting at suburban Vanagaram, a spacious marriage hall, was decorated with flowers and the entire locality wore a festive look with party flags fluttering everywhere and colourful flex boards of leaders placed prominently.
The first order from Wednesday had refused to stall AIADMK's general council meeting scheduled for 23 June and prevent its bylaws from being amended, despite OPS pleading for relief.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.