Dual Power Structure Not in Force, OPS Ceases To Be Coordinator: AIADMK

Such amendments made it mandatory that the nominees to the two top posts of Coordinator and Joint Coordinator should be elected by the party's primary members through a single vote, Shanmugam told reporters.

However, since these amendments related to the top two party posts were not recognised and endorsed by the General Council on Thursday, these top two positions have now become defunct, he said. Hence, OPS is no longer the Coordinator and EPS ceases to be the Joint-Coordinator.

The duo continue to hold on to their other posts of Treasurer (OPS) and Headquarters Secretary (EPS) only, Shanmugam, a former Law Minister said extensively quoting from the party's rule book.

The assertion makes it clear that the EPS faction is determined to move forward and make EPS the numero uno, supreme leader on 11 July, when the General Council is scheduled to meet again.