ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Here's the Full List of 24 Ministers To Be Sworn-In

Only one woman MLA has been given a ministerial berth in the newly elected Karnataka government.

The Quint
Published
South India News
1 min read
Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Here's the Full List of 24 Ministers To Be Sworn-In
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Over 24 Congress MLAs will be sworn-in as Cabinet ministers in the newly elected Karnataka government on Saturday, 27 May.

Details: The oath-taking ceremony is expected to be held at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, according to a report by The Indian Express.

  • The choice of ministers comes after extensive deliberations on Friday, 26 May, the report said.

Key figures: According to a list by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the following MLAs are expected to be sworn-in as ministers:

  1. HK Patil

  2. Krishna Byregowda

  3. N Cheluvarayaswamy

  4. K Venkatesh

  5. Dr HC Mahadevappa

  6. Eshwar Khandre

  7. Kyathasandra N Rajanna

  8. Dinesh Gundu Rao

  9. Sharanabasappa Darshanapur

  10. Shivanand Patil

  11. Timmapur Ramappa Balappa

  12. SS Mallikarjun

  13. Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa

  14. Dr Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil

  15. Mankal Vaidya

  16. Laxmi R Hebbalkar

  17. Rahim Khan

  18. D Sudhakar

  19. Santosh Lad

  20. NS Boseraju

  21. Suresha BS

  22. Madhu Bangarappa

  23. Dr MC Sudhakar

  24. B Nagendra

In representation: While five of the MLAs who are expected to be inducted into the Cabinet are from the SC-ST category, six of the newly appointed ministers hail from the Lingayat community and four others are Vokkaligas. Only one woman MLA has been given a ministerial berth.

Meanwhile, C Puttarangashetty has been nominated as the deputy speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Also Read

2023 Karnataka Elections: When Polls Made Way for Communal Misinformation

2023 Karnataka Elections: When Polls Made Way for Communal Misinformation
ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, five-time Congress MLA and former Health Minister UT Khader was unanimously elected as speaker by members of the House.

So far, the Cabinet of the newly elected Karnataka government already features G Parameshwara, KJ George, K H Muniyapa, Satish Jarkiholi, Zameer Ahmed, Ramalinga Reddy, Priyank Kharge, and MB Patil as ministers.

  • The eight ministers were sworn-in along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, 20 May.

Also Read

'A Balanced Voice': Who Is Karnataka's New Assembly Speaker UT Khader?

'A Balanced Voice': Who Is Karnataka's New Assembly Speaker UT Khader?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from south-india

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×