Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: Here's the Full List of 24 Ministers To Be Sworn-In

Over 24 Congress MLAs will be sworn-in as Cabinet ministers in the newly elected Karnataka government on Saturday, 27 May.

Details: The oath-taking ceremony is expected to be held at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The choice of ministers comes after extensive deliberations on Friday, 26 May, the report said.

Key figures: According to a list by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the following MLAs are expected to be sworn-in as ministers:

HK Patil Krishna Byregowda N Cheluvarayaswamy K Venkatesh Dr HC Mahadevappa Eshwar Khandre Kyathasandra N Rajanna Dinesh Gundu Rao Sharanabasappa Darshanapur Shivanand Patil Timmapur Ramappa Balappa SS Mallikarjun Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa Dr Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil Mankal Vaidya Laxmi R Hebbalkar Rahim Khan D Sudhakar Santosh Lad NS Boseraju Suresha BS Madhu Bangarappa Dr MC Sudhakar B Nagendra

In representation: While five of the MLAs who are expected to be inducted into the Cabinet are from the SC-ST category, six of the newly appointed ministers hail from the Lingayat community and four others are Vokkaligas. Only one woman MLA has been given a ministerial berth.

Meanwhile, C Puttarangashetty has been nominated as the deputy speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.