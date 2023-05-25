MP Assembly Elections: Congress Keen on Building Cadre, Karnataka Model in Play

In the next leg of Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, slated for later this year, the Congress has decided to take more than a line from its book of strategy followed in the Karnataka elections, where it ran a successful campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and scored a massive win.

Sources within the party have revealed that a "charge sheet" – which lists around 400 cases of economic irregularities, misgovernance, and mismanagement by the incumbent BJP government – has been prepared.