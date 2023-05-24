'A Balanced Voice': Who Is Karnataka's New Assembly Speaker UT Khader?

UT Khader, 53, is the son of veteran Congress leader and former Karnataka Minister UT Fareed. Khader was Karnataka's health minister between 2013 and 2018, when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister of the state.

A five-time MLA, UT Khader is known to be both softspoken and articulate in Karnataka's media circles. As an MLA from Mangaluru, Khader was a vocal critic of the BJP when the saffron party was in power in the state between 2018 and 2022.

In several statements – including those supporting hijab-wearing Muslim women and those against Hindutva outfits capitalising on political murders in the state – Khader had expressed concern over growing communalism in Karnataka during the BJP's term.