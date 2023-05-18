Karnataka Congress' Master Strategist DK Shivakumar Is Now Deputy Chief Minister

The president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), a troubleshooter, a Vokkaliga strongman, an eight-time MLA, and now, the Deputy CM of Karnataka – DK Shivakumar is the man of the moment.

Cut to 13 May, when the Congress was at the cusp of crossing 130 seats in the Assembly elections, Shivakumar was an emotional man. Breaking down before the media, he said the Congress was his mother and thanked the people of Karnataka for helping the party come to power.

The moment captured the imagination of onlookers, as Shivakumar was finally having a catharsis as the president of a party that had lost power in Karnataka by a whisker in 2019 – when 17 Congress and JD(S) MLAs jumped ship to join the BJP.