Karnataka: An ABVP Leader’s Plight Shows How Anti-Hijab Protests Are Staged

V Vinyas is not a hero. But the 20-year-old student of Karnataka’s University College Mangaluru is most definitely an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader who wanted a “peaceful resolution” of the anti-hijab protests that gripped the campus on 26 May.

Vinyas had to resign from his position as president of the ABVP dominated students’ union because, with regard to Muslim women’s right to wear hijab, he considered the “perspectives of all students” instead of just a section.

“To take a decision you have to properly analyse the situation. After this incident it became clear to me that politics is very dirty. We can’t be good in politics. We can’t think about everyone. We have to think about one perspective alone,” Vinyas told The Quint.