Karnataka HC Upholds Hijab Ban, CM Bommai Says 'Education Most Important'

After a months of upheaval, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, 15 March, upheld the ban on Muslim girls wearing a hijab with the uniform in schools and colleges.

Dismissing the writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear hijab in colleges, the court said that hijab is not part of Essential Religious Practice and that no compelling case was made out for invalidating the government order.

"We are of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form an essential religious practice in Islam. Prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to," the bench said.

Soon after the verdict, CM Basavaraj Bommai asked all to maintain “peace and order” and allow students to attend classes.

"Education is more important than anything else," he said..