Karnataka HC Upholds Hijab Ban, CM Bommai Says 'Education Most Important'
Catch all the live updates on Karnataka High Court's judgment concerning the hijab row.
After a months of upheaval, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, 15 March, upheld the ban on Muslim girls wearing a hijab with the uniform in schools and colleges.
Dismissing the writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear hijab in colleges, the court said that hijab is not part of Essential Religious Practice and that no compelling case was made out for invalidating the government order.
"We are of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form an essential religious practice in Islam. Prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to," the bench said.
Soon after the verdict, CM Basavaraj Bommai asked all to maintain “peace and order” and allow students to attend classes.
"Education is more important than anything else," he said..
The high court held that the Karnataka government had the power to pass the order it did on 5 February stating that students would have to wear prescribed uniforms
The court also dismissed demands for disciplinary inquiries against school authorities which had denied entry to Muslim girls for failing to wear uniforms
After the verdict, Karnataka Education minister BC Nagesh said that shortfalls of the Education Act will be set right to standardise uniforms soon
Karnataka Attorney General Prabuling Navadki said that institutional discipline has prevailed over individual choice
All types of gatherings, agitations, protests, or celebrations in public places are prohibited in Bengaluru for one week from 15 March to 21 March
Schools and colleges being closed across several districts.
Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru, Udupi, Belgavi, Davanagere, Hassan, Kalaburagi, and Shivamogga
Students of a Govt PU college in Yadgiri Boycott Classes
Students of a Government PU college in Yadgiri boycott classes and exams in protest of the High Court judgment that upheld ban on hijab in educational institutions.
'Request to Honour Court's Decision': Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa requested people to honour the court's decision on the hijab row.
'Important Step Towards Strengthening Education': Tejasvi Surya
Welcoming the verdict, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya called it an "important step towards strengthening the educational opportunities and rights of girl students."
Speaking to ANI, he said that "a section of society was trying to deprive Muslim girls of embracing education and modernity."
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.