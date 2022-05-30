Karnataka: 13 Muslim Students Denied Entry Into Mangalore Univ Wearing Hijabs

In yet another incident of girls wearing hijabs not being allowed to attend classes in Karnataka colleges and universities, 13 students of Mangalore University were denied access to their classes on Monday, 30 May, with authorities citing the order of the Karnataka High Court that had upheld the ban on hijabs.

Students had urged college authorities to permit them to enter the premises wearing a hijab on Saturday as well, but were not allowed to do so.

Three students had then approached the district's deputy commissioner regarding the issue.