Karnataka Hijab Row: Saffron Shawls Make Muslim Girl Students Stay Home in Udupi

Government Pre-University College, Kundapur in Udupi district was calm on Tuesday, 8 February. As classes were being held, principal B G Ramakrishna stayed most of the day in a quiet staffroom with about a dozen teachers. All seemed fine, except that 27 out of 28 Muslim women students of the college were missing from classes.

The only Muslim woman student attending classes was not wearing a hijab.

In six of Kundapur’s colleges, all located within a radius of two kilometers, most Muslim women were absent on Tuesday. Moreever, they did not even attempt to protest, fearing backlash.