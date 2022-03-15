Karnataka Hijab Row: Muslim Students Decry HC Verdict, Scores to Miss Exams

The Karnataka High Court order, that has effectively upheld the government imposed ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state, could force scores of Muslim students to miss classes. A majority of Muslim students The Quint approached after the court pronounced its judgment said that they will have to give education a miss.

"I will have to take TC (Transfer Certificate) and leave the college if I am not allowed to wear hijab," Afra Ajmal Assadi of Dr G Shankar Government First Grade College for Women, Udupi told The Quint.