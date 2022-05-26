Hindu Students Boycott Classes, Protest Against Hijab in Mangalore University

The students of Mangalore University staged a protest on Thursday, 26 May, against Muslim female students for having worn hijab to classroom.

Condemning the university authorities for not implementing the hijab ban order by the Karnataka High Court, the students have called for suspension of Muslim female students.

Speaking to reporters, Vinay, a first-year university student protesting against the hijab said, "It has been months since the court passed the order. But, they continue to wear hijab. The rule has not been implemented in our college. The authorities called for parents-teachers meeting and informed them not wear hijab. But, no rule was followed."