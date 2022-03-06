Faridabad Suicide: LGBTQ Community Speaks Out Against Homophobia in Schools

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

Over 10 days after a 16-year-old student of Delhi Public School in Greater Faridabad died by suicide after allegedly being bullied by schoolmates over his sexuality, a solidarity gathering was organised at Delhi's Jantar Mantar by the deceased's family members.

The thinly-attended gathering started at noon, and one of the people present was 24-year-old Yash who works as a management consultant. A stranger to the teenaged boy, Yash said that the child's struggles reminded him of his own time in school.

"He used to stay less than a kilometre from my home, so was the school. I have grown up in Faridabad in similar schools that do not have a safe environment for gender queer kids and women" Yash said.