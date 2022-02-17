'Maintenance Work in Progress': Hostel-Seeking DU Students Have Nowhere To Go

Her father Sukhsagar Aggarwal says, “I am a bit scared for her but I am also grateful that she is getting an opportunity to attend college. I am sure that these few years will make her independent.”

However, they have not found an accommodation as yet, and Muskaan is staying at a relative’s house in Delhi until then.

Many students do not have relatives in the city and are staying in hotels in the interim. Arjun Saklani, a third-year student of Ramjas College, from Dehradun, says, “I had spent my first semester in Delhi where I was staying in a PG accommodation. It used to cost Rs 10,000 but it has now gone up to Rs 13,000. Now, I have to come here and stay in a hotel and find an accommodation.”