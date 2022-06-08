ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Woman Ties Daughter on Roof for Not Doing Homework; FIR Registered

The video went viral on Wednesday, 8 June, and the mother told the police that she had punished her for 5-7 minutes.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Delhi Woman Ties Daughter on Roof for Not Doing Homework; FIR Registered
A 5-year-old girl was seen tied and abandoned in the scorching sun as 'punishment' in a video which went viral on social media on Wednesday, 8 June. The Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against the family under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The mother told the police that she had punished her daughter "only for 5-7 minutes" for not having completed her homework.

Earlier social media posts said that the incident happened in Karawal Nagar on 2 June. But the police later tracked the incident down to Khajuri Khajuri Khas.

In the 25-second video, which seemed to have been shot from a nearby house, a woman claimed that the mother had left the child on the roof around 2 pm.

The video has been widely decried on social media. While some called the incident 'inhumane' others demanded that the mother be punished.

(With inputs from NDTV.)

Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
