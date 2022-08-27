Justice Arumughaswamy Commission Submits Probe Reports on J Jayalalithaa’s Death

The Justice Arumughaswamy Commission, constituted to probe the circumstances surrounding late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death, submitted its report to the state government on Saturday, 27 August.

Justice Arumughaswamy, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, told reporters that the commission's 590-page report in English and the 600-page Tamil version were prepared after hearing from 150 witnesses.

"Only the government can decide on publishing the report," he said, adding that all concerned aspects have been mentioned in the report and that it was a "satisfying" outcome for him.

Many felt the commission "worked like a court," he added.