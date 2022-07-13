Fall of OPS: Jayalalithaa’s Favourite in AIADMK, Now Struggling To Be Relevant

Before being shunned from the party, OPS had pulled all stops – from appealing to the Madras High Court to Supreme Court to the Election Commission – to protect his position.

After being ousted from the party, he wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner urging him not to accept the decisions or act on resolutions adopted on 11 July, terming the general council meeting illegal. He reiterated that he continues to be the coordinator and the treasurer of the AIADMK. Meanwhile, EPS has also submitted a representation to the ECI. OPS has written to banks stating that no transactions can be made without his authorisation.

And now all that OPS can do is wait.

“Honestly, it is not the party symbol that can win people’s support. This is no Jaya era. This breakdown of collective leadership has paved the way for collective failure. And how much ever they speak on Dravidian politics, they are stuck with BJP and it is just a matter of time before they sink, and not sail. There is no leader in AIADMK who has the guts to even stand up and speak to the BJP,” said Rangarajan.