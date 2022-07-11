‘What Sacrifice Did He Do?’: EPS Accuses OPS of Creating Unrest After Expulsion

Amid infighting in the All India Anna Dravid Munnetra Kazgham (AIADMK), a total of 16 resolutions were passed in the crucial general council meeting on Monday, 11 July, including a resolution to expel O Pannerselvam and his supporters from the party.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami was elected as the interim general secretary of the party after the party revived the post of general secretary and terminated dual leadership.