‘Bommai Will Continue as CM’: BJP's Yediyurappa Dismisses Talks on Replacing CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will stay in the top post at least till the next Assembly election, clarified state Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) strongman B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday.

“There is no truth in it. There is no question of changes when it is seven to eight months for election. Basavaraj Bommai will continue as the Chief Minister. Such unnecessary reports in the media are not right, I appeal to you to stop it,” said Yediyurappa.

Responding to reporters stating ex-BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda had indicated this change, he said, no one in the party is discussing changing the CM and there is no need for it.

“Even if someone has said something in this regard, there is no such change,” he said.