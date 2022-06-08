Karnataka Rajya Sabha Polls: Will Strained Congress-JD(S) Ties Help BJP?

But in effect, the Congress has been pushing for the fresh face it fielded, a Muslim candidate and KPCC’s General Secretary, Mansoor Ali Khan, and the JD(S) has been rooting for former MP and realtor D Kupendra Reddy.

The Congress, according to sources, is miffed that the JD(S) did not return the favour of unanimously electing HD Deve Gowda to Rajya Sabha in 2020. Then, the Congress had lent its MLAs to vote Gowda to power. In this tumult, what has gone missing is the alliance partners’ zeal to defeat the BJP, which may end up having three Rajya Sabha MPs if Congress and JD(S) do not settle their differences.