'SC Status for Dalit Muslims Our Only Focus,' Says Activist, Petitioner Ejaz Ali

"We will fight, we will achieve it because it is beneficial to the society, to the country," former Rajya Sabha member Ejaz Ali, who is fighting for the Scheduled Caste status for Dalit Muslims for the last 25 years, told The Quint.

Ali founded Backward Muslim Morcha, later renamed as United Muslim Morcha and now called All-India Backward Muslim Morcha, in 1994 to bring various marginalised caste groups on a single platform.

Ali is a doctor by training and has been practising medicine in Patna since the 1980s. He charges minimal fees so that even the poorest of the poor can afford to visit his clinic.

"I am a doctor by profession, I work with the poor. I saw their condition first-hand. I realised that Article 341 was one way to help them," he said.