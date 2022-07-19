BJP Demands 'United AIADMK' as Party Weighs Hits and Misses of Leadership Crisis

In Tamil Nadu, the Bharatiya Janata Party is faced with a unique challenge as its alliance partner All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is still battling a leadership crisis. For the BJP, that has been trying to carve out a space for itself in the southern state, the AIADMK leaders should soon sort out the power struggle within the party.

"The AIADMK is weak right now. Yes, this is worrisome. We want the AIADMK to have a united front and this was communicated to the alliance partner," a senior national leader of the BJP who is in charge of TN state told The Quint.