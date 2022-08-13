76th Independence Day of India: History, Significance, Celebration, and Facts

1. The song ‘Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata’ was composed in 1911 by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and was renamed as ‘Jana Gana Mana.' It was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the national anthem on 24 January 1950.

2. The Indian national flag was hoisted on 7 August 1906 at Parsee Bagan Square in Kolkata. The first variant of India's national flag was designed by freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya in 1921. The current flag was officially adopted on 22 July 1947.

3. Four other countries that celebrate their independence day on 15 August along with India – Bahrain, North Korea, South Korea, and Liechtenstein.

4. The Indian flag is manufactured and supplied from only one place in the nation. The Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha (KKGSS), located in Dharwad in Karnataka has the authority to manufacture and supply the Indian national flags. The flag is manufactured only with handspun and handwoven cotton khadi wafting.

5. After India's independence, Goa was still a Portuguese colony which was annexed to India by the Indian Army only in 1961. Thus, Goa was the last state to join the Indian territory.