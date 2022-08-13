76th Independence Day of India: History, Significance, Celebration, and Facts
Four more countries celebrate independence on 15 August with India and Goa was the last state to join India.
In India, 15 August is celebrated as Independence Day every year. This year, the nation will be celebrating its 76th Independence Day, marking 75 years of the country's independence from British rule. A special event called 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' will be organised by the Indian government to pay tribute to the freedom fighters. The programmes at the event will also honour the history, culture, and achievements of the nation as a whole.
Let's take a look at the history behind Independence Day and why we celebrate it.
76th Independence Day 2022: History
The Indian Independence movement began during World War I and it was led by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. On 15 August 1947, India earned its freedom and 200 years of British rule finally ended.
The Indian Independence Bill was introduced in the British House of Commons on 4 July 1947 and it was passed within a fortnight. It marked the end of British rule in India on 15 August 1947. After that, it became a free country and split into India and Pakistan.
Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, and Subhas Chandra Bose are few of the prominent names who played a major role as freedom fighters and no doubt, there were many more.
76th Independence Day 2022: Significance
India's Independence Day is observed as a national holiday for the entire nation since it is a reminder that many freedom fighters made sacrifices for our freedom and to get independence from British rule.
The national holiday is usually observed throughout the nation. The tricolour is hoisted and various cultural events are organised. India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru raised the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi on 15 August 1947 and since then, it has become a tradition followed by the incumbent prime minister hoist the flag and address the country.
76th Independence Day 2022: Interesting Facts
1. The song ‘Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata’ was composed in 1911 by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and was renamed as ‘Jana Gana Mana.' It was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the national anthem on 24 January 1950.
2. The Indian national flag was hoisted on 7 August 1906 at Parsee Bagan Square in Kolkata. The first variant of India's national flag was designed by freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya in 1921. The current flag was officially adopted on 22 July 1947.
3. Four other countries that celebrate their independence day on 15 August along with India – Bahrain, North Korea, South Korea, and Liechtenstein.
4. The Indian flag is manufactured and supplied from only one place in the nation. The Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha (KKGSS), located in Dharwad in Karnataka has the authority to manufacture and supply the Indian national flags. The flag is manufactured only with handspun and handwoven cotton khadi wafting.
5. After India's independence, Goa was still a Portuguese colony which was annexed to India by the Indian Army only in 1961. Thus, Goa was the last state to join the Indian territory.
