Photos and videos from the concert went viral on social media late on 10 September, in which the venue can be seen jampacked with crowd. In many of the videos, children can be seen crying and looking for their relatives after getting separated from them, and people trying to make their way out of the venue.

The show went on despite the sea of people who were entering the venue, the women alleged.

"Just when we thought it would get better, it got much worse. The crowd started pushing each other. Even if I wanted to leave, I couldn't have because we we were so suffocated amidst the crowd," a 22-year-old lawyer, who is a resident of Chennai, told The Quint.

The lawyer, who graduated from college earlier this year recalled her experience of being groped multiple times for over half-an-hour when she, along with her mother, were trying to exit the venue. Though initially she told herself that it was because of the crowd, she soon realised she was being touched intentionally.