EPS Rejects OPS’ Call For Uniting AIADMK, OPS Also Invites Sasikala

O Paneerselvam (OPS) on Thursday, 18 August, called for unity between the divided members of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and extended an olive branch to Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

Speaking to the media a day after the Madras High Court nullified EPS’s appointment as AIADMK’s interim general secretary, OPS said, “It is not about single or dual leadership. I want a collective leadership for the AIADMK. This is the desire of the AIADMK party workers.”

OPS added that party workers wanted a strong AIADMK and that he wanted a united party as well. Through the press conference, OPS referred to EPS as his ‘beloved brother’ and said he wished to let bygones be bygones. When asked if would be ready to join hands with AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, and AIADMK's expelled former interim general secretary VK Sasikala, he said he is ready to work with them if it will strengthen the party.