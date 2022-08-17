AIADMK Feud: Madras HC Gives Relief to OPS, Invalidates Move To Make EPS Chief

"This is a big victory for OPS. The court has accepted our argument and delivered a judgment. The court has rejected the arguments and decisions taken in the General Council meeting. We are waiting for the detailed order. The order clearly says the post of coordinator still exists," said OPS' counsel Thirumaran.

Supporters of OPS also celebrated the verdict in front of his home by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

On the other hand, D Jayakumar, a supporter of EPS, said that the high court's verdict was not final.