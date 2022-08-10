ADVERTISEMENT

Absconding Congress Councillor Arrested in Sexual Assault Case from Bengaluru

The accused councillor was allegedly absconding ever since a case was lodged against him for alleged sexual assault.

PTI
Published
South India News
1 min read
Absconding Congress Councillor Arrested in Sexual Assault Case from Bengaluru
i

A Congress councillor, who is facing a sexual assault case and was allegedly absconding for the last two weeks has been arrested from Karnataka, police said on Wednesday, 10 August.

A top police officer of the district told PTI that PV Krishnakumar, a Congress councillor in the Kannur corporation, was arrested on Tuesday night, 9 August, from his hideout in Bengaluru by a Kerala police team.

The councillor was allegedly absconding ever since a case was lodged against him for alleged sexual assault, under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), of a woman employee of a women's cooperative bank reportedly controlled by Congress.
Also Read

Apple Accused of Mishandling Sexual Harassment Claims, Vows To 'Make Changes'

Apple Accused of Mishandling Sexual Harassment Claims, Vows To 'Make Changes'
ADVERTISEMENT

When the case was lodged last month on the woman's complaint, Krishnakumar had gone into hiding, they said.

Subsequently, it had sent out teams to neighbouring states to find out where he was hiding and finally he was traced to Bengaluru.

He would be produced before a court during the day, they added.

Also Read

Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Author Civic Chandran in Sexual Assault Case

Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Author Civic Chandran in Sexual Assault Case
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×