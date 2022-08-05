Apple Accused of Mishandling Sexual Harassment Claims, Vows To 'Make Changes'

At least 15 female employees, both past and present ones, have accused Apple of mishandling complaints of sexual misconduct, Financial Times reported on Thursday, 4 August.

When they approached Apple's human resources department, internally known as the People Team, they were allegedly met with apathy and even retaliation in some cases.

"There are some accounts raised that do not reflect our intentions or our policies and we should have handled them differently, including certain exchanges reported in this story," Apple told the publication. "As a result, we will make changes to our training and processes," the tech giant added.