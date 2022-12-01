EXCLUSIVE | 'Starved, Slept in Car': US Congressman-Elect Shri Thanedar

"I saw the stigma and the sting of poverty, which is very, very painful," Shri Thanedar, the newest Indian-origin member of the US Congress, told The Quint in an exclusive interview.

Thanedar, who has donned many hats, worked as a janitor in Karnataka's Belagavi – his hometown – at the age of 14 to support his family financially, struggled his way through school to go and study in the United States (US), worked as an entrepreneur and minted millions through his businesses, and brought his children up as a single father after his wife died an untimely death.

Now, he is the Congressman-elect from the 13th Congressional district of Michigan, after winning from the seat on his maiden midterm election attempt with over 70 percent of the vote share.

Speaking to The Quint, Thanedar sheds light on all the hardships he faced – the scourge of poverty, discrimination on account of his skin colour, and being homeless for a period of time before he became a successful entrepreneur, and now a politician.