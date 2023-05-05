Prince’s Trust Global Award Recipient Gulfsha Invited to The Coronation

Gulfsha, a 33-year-old resident from Delhi’s Kadampuri locality, is among the few Indians invited to King Charles III’s coronation.

The royal event will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6.

She was awarded the Prince’s Trust Global Award at the British High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi in January 2023, where she went to accept the honour with her mother. The award, sponsored by the Aga Khan Foundation, recognises an outstanding young person from a Prince’s Trust programme across the world.

Coming from a modest family, the Delhite dreamed of pursuing a higher education. She finished her schooling in a government school in her locality. Later on to complete a polytechnic diploma in architecture from Aryabhata Institute, despite facing resistance from her family because of it being a male-dominated profession.