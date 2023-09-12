ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

'No Tennis on Dead Planet': Indian-Origin Climate Protester Disrupts US Open

Mukhopadhyay moved to New York from his native Kolkata 25 years ago.

The Quint
Published
South Asians
1 min read
'No Tennis on Dead Planet': Indian-Origin Climate Protester Disrupts US Open
i
Like

An Indian-origin man, Sayak Mukhopadhyay, glued his feet to the stadium floor and disrupted a US Open Tennis match between American Coco Gauff and Czech Karolina Muchova on 7 September 7 for nearly 50 minutes. 

According to reports, 50-year-old Mukhopadhyay, along with two other members of Extinction Rebellion NYC, stood up shouting, “No tennis on a dead planet”, and “End fossil fuels” before he removed his shoes and glued his feet to the floor, making it difficult for police to remove him.

Mukhopadhyay told the New York Post:

“The climate change movement has tried everything from writing and lobbying for legislation to demonstrating and blockading banks, but none of that has been as effective as communicating directly to the public by going to public institutions like museums and sporting arenas.”
ADVERTISEMENT

Sayak Mukhopadhyay of White Plains, New York, was charged with trespassing, according to the New York Police Department. It said in a statement that the department’s Emergency Service Unit personnel were able to “safely free him” and arrest him.

He was released with a notice to appear in court.

Mukhopadhyay moved to New York from his native Kolkata 25 years ago. "India is something I constantly think about because I grew up there, and I am keenly aware of how low the level of resource consumption and energy consumption is there," Extinction Rebellion quoted him as saying.

Gauff, who defeated Muchova in that game and won the US Open, said at a news conference that she couldn’t get “too mad” at the antic because “it was done in a peaceful way.”

“I believe in climate change,” she said.

Also Read

US Open: Novak Djokovic Beats Daniil Medvedev to Win Historic 24th Grand Slam

US Open: Novak Djokovic Beats Daniil Medvedev to Win Historic 24th Grand Slam

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from south-asians

Topics:  US Open 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×