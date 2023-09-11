ADVERTISEMENT
US Open: Novak Djokovic Beats Daniil Medvedev to Win Historic 24th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic won his fourth US Open and a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title after eliminating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the final.

The battle between the second and the third seed saw Djokovic cruise past Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3. With the victory, the 36-year-old Serbian became the oldest US Open men's singles champion in the Open Era, reports Xinhua.

Having also won the Australian Open and the French Open this year, Djokovic became the first man to win three Grand Slams singles titles in a season four times.

"I never imagined that I would be here standing with you talking about 24 Slams. I never thought that would be the reality," Djokovic said afterward. "But the last couple of years, I felt I have a chance, I have a shot for history, and why not grab it if it's presented?" he added.

The win also marked revenge against Medvedev, who in 2021 in straight sets halted Djokovic's pace to become the first man to clinch all four Grand Slams in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

Following his victory, Djokovic will also return to the world No. 1 spot on Monday. 

