Novak Djokovic won his fourth US Open and a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title after eliminating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the final.

The battle between the second and the third seed saw Djokovic cruise past Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3. With the victory, the 36-year-old Serbian became the oldest US Open men's singles champion in the Open Era, reports Xinhua.

Having also won the Australian Open and the French Open this year, Djokovic became the first man to win three Grand Slams singles titles in a season four times.