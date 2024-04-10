'Sword Hanging Over Us': Indian Students Plagued by Review of UK Post-Study Visa

For 38-year-old Javed Abbasi, pursuing a course in the UK seemed like the best option to make a career change. Having made up his mind, he left a well-paying job in India and enrolled in the University of Westminster in September last year.

"Changing careers is quite difficult, but I was determined. I felt it was easier to do it in a new country where such transitions are encouraged," Abbasi, a Telangana resident who's currently pursuing his master's in human resource management, told The Quint.

What appealed to him is the post-study work visa offered to international students by the British government – also known as the 'Graduate Route'.