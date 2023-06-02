Indian-Origin Teenager Dev Shah Spells 'Psammophile', And Wins Spelling Bee 2023

The Florida teenager’s Spelling Bee career was interrupted by the COVID pandemic, after which he did not qualify for his regional spelling bee. Earlier this year, he got through his highly competitive regional spelling bee championship, which earned him a ticket to the national one.

Dev previously appeared in the national spelling bee in 2019 and 2021.

In clarifying the origin and meaning of the word during the contest, he asked, “Psammo meaning sand, Greek?” He also inquired, “Phile, meaning love, Greek?”