Indian-Origin Sikh Becomes First Turban-Wearing Lord Mayor of UK City Coventry

Jaswant Singh Birdi, an Indian-origin Sikh councillor was appointed as the new Lord Mayor of Coventry, a city in the West Midlands of the UK.

After assuming the role of Lord Mayor, Birdi will become the chairman of the City Council. As the city of Coventry’s first citizen, he will be the non-political, ceremonial head of the city.

The Punjab-born Lord Mayor succeeds Councillor Keven Maton in the role after he served Maton as Deputy Lord Mayor over the last 12 months.

The new Lord Mayor was presented with the Chains of Office, which is traditionally worn as official regalia by the mayor, at an annual general meeting of Coventry Cathedral last week.