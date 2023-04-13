Indian-Origin Former Start-Up Executives Convicted for $1 Billion Fraud

Outcome Health had placed iPads and televisions in doctor’s offices across the US and sold advertising space to their clients - mostly pharmaceutical firms. The lawsuit said that Shah, Agarwal and Purdy under-delivered on their advertising campaign promises but continued to bill their clients in full.

Agarwal was convicted of five counts of mail fraud, eight counts of wire fraud and two counts of bank fraud.

Meanwhile, Purdy was convicted of five counts of mail fraud, five counts of wire fraud, two counts of bank fraud, and one count of falsifying statements to a financial institution and Shah for five counts of mail fraud, ten counts of wire fraud and two counts of bank fraud and money laundering each.