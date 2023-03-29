Indian-Origin Man Allegedly Stabs Canadian Citizen To Death, Booked for Murder

Paul's mother Kathy Schmidt, described the incident as "senseless." "Senseless that an altercation ended up in a murder. Ended up with my son losing his life," she said, as quoted by CBC news.

According to Kathy, Paul's wife and daughter were also present at the incident.

Bystanders flagged down a police constable soon after the incident, who arrested the suspect at the crime scene.

"We saw the guy get lifted onto the ambulance ... The scene around, there had to be at least 15, 20 cop cars. Everyone was just kind of in shock," said Mark Buckingham, who witnessed the aftermath of the incident after his bus was stopped nearby, reported CBC news.

(With inputs from CBC news.)