Indian-Origin Man Allegedly Stabs Canadian Citizen To Death, Booked for Murder
The reason behind the altercation between the two is yet to be known.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
An Indian-origin man allegedly killed a 37-year-old man by stabbing him outside on Sunday, 26 March, in Vancouver, Canada.
The accused, identified as 32-year-old Inderdeep Singh Gosal has been charged with second-degree murder, Vancouver police confirmed. Meanwhile, Paul Stanley Schmidt has been identified as the victim.
The motive behind Gosal's action is not known yet.
"The fatal stabbing occurred around 5.40 pm on Sunday, following a brief altercation between the two men outside the Starbucks at West Pender and Granville Street," the police said.
"Investigators do not believe the victim and suspect knew each other, however, the circumstances that led up to the fatal stabbing remain under investigation," they added.
Paul's mother Kathy Schmidt, described the incident as "senseless." "Senseless that an altercation ended up in a murder. Ended up with my son losing his life," she said, as quoted by CBC news.
According to Kathy, Paul's wife and daughter were also present at the incident.
Bystanders flagged down a police constable soon after the incident, who arrested the suspect at the crime scene.
"We saw the guy get lifted onto the ambulance ... The scene around, there had to be at least 15, 20 cop cars. Everyone was just kind of in shock," said Mark Buckingham, who witnessed the aftermath of the incident after his bus was stopped nearby, reported CBC news.
(With inputs from CBC news.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from south-asians
Topics: Murder Canada Indian Origin
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.