Jalandhar-Based Couple Living in Philippines' Manila Shot Dead

A Punjabi couple from Jalandhar, who were living in the Philippines, were found dead with gunshot wounds in the capital city of Manila.

41-year-old Sukhwinder Singh and his wife, 33-year-old Kirandeep Kaur, were allegedly gunned down at night on Saturday, 25 March.

Their families in Mehsampur village in Jalandhar's Goraya were informed of the incident late Monday evening.