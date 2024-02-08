ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Indian-Origin Student at Purdue University 'Died by Suicide': Coroner's Office

"The preliminary cause of death is a "gunshot wound of the head" and Kamath died by “suicide".

The Quint
Published
South Asians
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Twenty-three-year-old Sameer Kamath, who was discovered dead in a nature preserve on Monday evening, reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Kamath had received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and had enrolled at Purdue in 2021. He completed his master’s degree in the same field from Purdue University in August 2023.

Warren County Coroner Justin Brummett said Kamath's body was found around 5 pm.

Brummett reportedly said in a press release, "The preliminary cause of death is a "gunshot wound of the head" and Kamath died by “suicide"." A forensic autopsy was performed on Kamath.

Also Read

Indian-Origin Student on Trial in Spanish Court For Joke About Blowing Up Flight

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

“Through extensive investigation by the Warren County Coroner's Office in conjunction with multiple other local and federal agencies, we are now able to release a preliminary cause and manner of death," the release said. A toxicology report is still pending.

News of Kamath’s death makes it the second Indian-origin student’s death at Purdue University in less than 10 days and five such incidents in three weeks.

On 30 January, Neel Acharya, a computer science double major student at Purdue University, was reported missing by his mother on social media platform X, and a day later, Neel was confirmed dead, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner. The cause of his death is still unknown, and police officials in West Lafayette, in the US state of Indiana, have launched a probe to investigate what led to the deaths.

Also Read

Indian-Origin Couple Jailed For 'Breaking Bad' Style Cocaine Smuggling To Aus

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from south-asians

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×