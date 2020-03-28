Jharkhand Lockdown: Minor Seeks Help, Gets Raped by 10
A 16-yr old girl was allegedly raped by ten accused including her friend to whom she reached out for help to drop her home amid the coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday, 24 March, in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, ANI reported.
According to PTI, Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh said raids have been conducted to nab the culprits after the girl, who is currently hospitalised, filed a complaint with the police against the friend and eight others who are not known to her.
In her statement to police, the girl said two of her friends had ferried her to Karudih More under Gopikandar police station area, which is near his village, in a two- wheeler from Dumka town in the afternoon of Tuesday.
She then called up another friend requesting him to take her to the village.
The girl said she found seven men at a spot inside the jungle and they joined her friend and the other person in raping her. They fled when she fell unconscious. She regained consciousness the next morning, the SP said.
"The statement of the girl was taken at a hospital where she is under treatment," the police officer said. The age group of the accused is not yet known.
“FIR has been registered and special investigation team has been constituted. The accused will be nabbed soon,” the police said, ANI reported.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)