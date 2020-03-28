Jharkhand Lockdown: Minor Seeks Help, Gets Raped by 10

According to PTI, Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh said raids have been conducted to nab the culprits after the girl, who is currently hospitalised, filed a complaint with the police against the friend and eight others who are not known to her.

In her statement to police, the girl said two of her friends had ferried her to Karudih More under Gopikandar police station area, which is near his village, in a two- wheeler from Dumka town in the afternoon of Tuesday.