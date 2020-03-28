COVID-19, Hunger & Long Way From Home: On the Road with Labourers

On the third day of the all-India lockdown, there were still thousands of people walking on the highways of India. And we have few suggestions on how perhaps the government and administration could have reduced their hardships.

- By arranging public buses or trains for the elderly, women and children.

- By ensuring police are present at the bus stands and railway stations to ensure the buses are not crowded and there's enough space between passengers.

- By dissemination of information to assure people that there would be job security, enough to eat and that the Govt will take care of them.

- By having enough personnel deployed on the highways to provide food, water and shelter to those who are walking.