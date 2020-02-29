BSF to Rebuild Jawan’s Home Burnt in Delhi Unrest as Wedding Gift
The Border Security Force (BSF) will rebuild its Constable Mohammad Anees' house, which was burnt in the violence in northeast Delhi, and hand it over to him as a 'wedding gift', officials said.
The 29-year-old constable, who is currently posted at a BSF camp in Radhabari near West Bengal's Siliguri, will also be transferred to Delhi "very soon" so that he can be with his family and prepare for his wedding, according to a senior BSF officer.
The border guarding force's officials said they got to know about the damage to the constable's parental house in Khajuri Khas from media reports.
BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Pushpendra Rathore on Saturday, 29 February, met Anees' parents and his other family members at his home, and assured them all assistance from the paramilitary force.
"We have decided to provide an assistance amount of Rs 10 lakh to the jawan from our welfare fund. Also, the engineering wing of the force will rebuild the house within a fortnight," he said.
Constable to be Posted to Delhi Soon
BSF chief and Director General VK Johri has directed that all help be provided to the constable's family, Rathore, who is posted at the BSF's headquarters, told PTI.
"I think we should be able to put the house in good shape before April when the jawan is scheduled to marry," he said, adding that it will be like a "wedding gift" to him.
The BSF is a family and whenever a member needs help, all resources are put together for the task, the DIG said.
The officer said they have requested the constable's family to inform them about any other help they require.
The jawan had joined the 2.5-lakh personnel strong BSF in 2013 and officials said he did not mention a word to his seniors about the damage to his house in the violence.
Anees was posted to West Bengal after he completed a stint in the anti-Naxal operations grid in Odisha.
His family is also very brave and composed. They were thankful for the help extended by the BSF to them and all they wanted was peace, brotherhood and normalcy is restored, another official of the force said.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)