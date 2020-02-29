‘Targeted Violence by Outsiders’: Residents of Clash-Hit Delhi

For two days, 23 and 24 February, northeast Delhi burned. Houses were set ablaze, shops were set on fire and looted and vehicles were vandalised. At least 42 lives have been lost in the violent clashes. The visuals and photos of violence will be ingrained in out memories forever.

The Quint’s reporters visited the several areas that became flashpoints of violence –Ashok Nagar, Chandbagh, Mustafabad, Shiv Vihar, Bhagirathi Vihar and Karawal Nagar, and spoke to the eyewitnesses. Residents in all these localities alleged that there was 'targeted violence' by 'outsiders'.