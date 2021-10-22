Decoding Our Syncretic 'Riwaaj' Through Urdu Poetry

And for the riwaaj of our syncretic culture, the host reads Urdu classical poet Nazeer Akbarabadi, whose work is a reflection of our rich heritage. You will also hear from historian Pushpesh Pant, writer, Saif Mahmood, and poet, Azhar Iqbal, who discuss what is it like to have the 'Ganga-Jamni riwaaj' as our legacy.