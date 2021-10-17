ADVERTISEMENT
Urdu Poetry and the World of Sinful Temptations
In this episode, we explore the theme of 'gunaah' and what leads to committing a sin through Urdu poetry.
In this episode, we explore the theme of 'gunaah', what leads to committing a sin through Urdu poetry, and how poets have expressed themselves about what tempts them.
We also explore how poets react to acts that lead up to a sin that affects society at large. To understand this, we take reference from Qateel Shifai's nazm, 'Chakle'.
Tune in.
