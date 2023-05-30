The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Chennai Crowned Champions in Last-Ball Thriller

Chennai are Indian T20 League champions once again, completing a dream comeback - from finishing ninth last season to winning the title in 2023. On Monday night in Ahmedabad, on the reserve day of the final, MS Dhoni's team overcame more than a few odds to defeat defending champions Gujarat by 5 wickets in a last-ball thriller.

Sai Sudharsan top-scored for Gujarat with 94 as the team posted 214/4. Three balls into Chennai's chase, rain once again came into the picture, and after hours of delay, Chennai's updated target was 171 in 15 overs. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave the team the perfect start, scoring 74 runs but Gujarat got back into the game with Noor Ahmed sending both of them back in the 7th over. Eventually, Chennai needed 10 runs off the last 2 balls and Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six and then a four to get Chennai past the finish line.

This is their fifth championship win.

This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd.