ADVERTISEMENT

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Defending Champions Gujarat Qualify for Final

The defending champions will now play Chennai for the title on Sunday night.

Mendra Dorjey Sahni
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shubman Gill continued his century-making spree, scoring a match-winning 129 against Mumbai in Friday night's Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad to help Gujarat record a 62-run victory.

The defending champions will now play Chennai for the title on Sunday night.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to chase in the must-win game but Shubman Gill pretty much single-handedly took the game away from Mumbai with his century - his third this season. Gujarat posted 233/3 which proved too tall a task for Mumbai, even though Suryakumar Yadav fought a lone battle, as the five-time former champions were knocked out of the tournament.

This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd.

Also Read

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Dominant Mumbai Sail to Victory Over Lucknow

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Dominant Mumbai Sail to Victory Over Lucknow

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Mumbai Indians   Podcast   The T20 Podcast 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×