‘Set Your House in Order’: How Courts Responded to COVID 2nd Wave

'SET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER’

‘WHAT ABSOLUTE NONSENSE IS GOING ON HERE’

‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’

These are just some of the observations in a long list of scathing criticism on the governments’ handling of the second wave of the COVID pandemic by some of the highest authorities in the country – the Indian high courts.

High courts from all four corners of the country and more have transformed into effective watchdogs in these uncertain times and have come down heavily on their respective state governments, the Election Commission and even the Centre over the “shoddy management” of the COVID crisis the country is currently going through.

In this episode, we will go through the major observations and comments made by the Indian high courts during the second wave of the pandemic and their significance.